Caste census decision shows govt’s commitment to social justice: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said the Union government’s decision of conducting caste-based enumeration as part of the upcoming decadal survey is “futuristic” and reiterates the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s commitment towards social justice and empowerment of the marginalised and the deprived. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Congress should answer why caste census was last conducted in 1931. (PTI photo)

The cabinet committee on political affairs on Wednesday said the power to conduct caste-based survey rests with the Union government.

“...This decision will help social justice and to empower the poor and the deprived. It will have a futuristic impact”, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Addressing media persons, he slammed the Congress for taking credit for the decision and said the party should answer why caste census was last conducted in 1931, before the country got Independence.

“Some people were upset when the announcement was made yesterday. They said sarkar unki hai, system humara hai (the government is theirs, but the system is ours). The country needs to hear the truth. Whose government was there in 1951 and whose system was in force... In 1931, the last caste census was done that is before Independence” he said.

Accusing the Congress of being anti reservation he said, “Had BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi not been there, and had the Constituent Assembly not suggested so, there would have been no reservation... the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was opposed to caste-based quotas and had written to chief ministers that merit would suffer if reservation is implemented,” Pradhan said.

The minister accused the Congress of overlooking BR Ambedkar for the country’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna and putting several reports on reservation from Kaka Kalekar committee to the Mandal commission in abeyance.

“The Mandal commission was supported by the Jana Sangh, which was part of the Janata Party government. That report was kept in abeyance for 10 years. Who controlled the system and who ran the government then... It was the Congress party. When VP Singh government implemented the Mandal Commission report, it was the BJP that supported that government. It was our suggestion to implement the Mandal Commission report,” he said.

Pradhan said former PM and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi had opposed reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

“What can we expect from those whose social justice is limited to justice for their families? The Congress party has always been against the deprived, tribal, Dalit, and backwards classes of the country. That is why their hypocrisy is visible today,” he said.

Responding to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s statement, that the decision is a slap on the faces of those who accused the opposition of fostering caste system by seeking the enumeration of castes, Pradhan said, “What can we say about those groups who live confined to a family... People who are surrounded by a clan which keeps their affinity, and their circle confined to one family should refrain from giving advice. They should educate themselves better.”

A response from the Congress is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.