‘Caste first, society later’: Rajasthan minister stokes new controversy

Rajasthan Minister Mamta Bhupesh stoked a controversy on Monday, December 31, 2018, when she said that working for the development of her caste is her priority.

Bhupesh, the women and child development minister in Ashok Gehlot’s Cabinet in Rajasthan, was speaking at a public event at Reni in Rajasthan’s Alwar district when she made the comment.

“My first duty will be to work towards the development of people of my caste and then towards the larger society. I intend to work for everyone,” she said.

Ashok Gehlot was sworn in as Rajasthan chief minister on December 17 after the Congress won 99 seats in a tightly fought election with the BJP which bagged 73 seats. The Congress went on to form the government in the state with the support of Bahujan Samaj Party’s 6 MLAs who had won the election.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 16:36 IST