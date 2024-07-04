 Cataract surgery goes wrong, 25 patients report infection | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
Cataract surgery goes wrong, 25 patients report infection

PTI | ByHT News Desk
Jul 04, 2024 11:06 AM IST

Cataract surgery goes wrong, 25 patients report infection

Kolkata, At least 25 patients started experiencing complications following cataract surgeries at a West Bengal government-run hospital in Kolkata's Metiabruz, prompting the authorities to stop such operations temporarily, an official said on Wednesday.

At least 25 patients started experiencing complications following cataract surgeries at a West Bengal government-run hospital in Kolkata's Metiabruz(AFP / Relevant Image )
At least 25 patients started experiencing complications following cataract surgeries at a West Bengal government-run hospital in Kolkata's Metiabruz(AFP / Relevant Image )

The cataract surgeries were performed on them last Friday and Saturday, he said.

Also read : What are cataracts and how they can be treated

It is not yet clear how the infection occurred, he said, adding that all the instruments used in the surgeries are being tested to find out the cause of the infection.

"The reason behind the infection is yet not clear. We have stopped cataract surgery for the time being," the official of the hospital told PTI.

"All 25 patients have been transferred to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology. They are undergoing treatment there," he said.

News / India News / Cataract surgery goes wrong, 25 patients report infection
