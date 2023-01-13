‘Catch my 2 sons’ killers': Kin to Amit Shah on Rajouri attack; minister replies

The investigation into the recent terror attacks in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday, as he assured the people of Jammu region of a secure atmosphere with a new action plan having 360-degree security net.

"The government of India has handed over the case related to two incidents in as many days (in Dhangri) to the NIA yesterday. The NIA and Jammu police will together investigate this case along with all other terror incidents in Jammu region which had taken place in the past one-and-a-half years," Shah said at a press conference after chairing a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan in Jammu.

Interacting with the family of the victims, Shah reportedly assured the people that the terrorists involved in the attacks would be identified and brought before the court at the earliest.

“Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to me over the phone, I requested him to catch the killers of my 2 sons and give them the maximum punishment possible, and he assured me that he will do it soon,” news agency ANI quoted Saroj Bala, a relative of the Dangri terror attack victim.

Another kin Sushil Kumar said he requested the home minister to catch those terrorists as soon as possible and give them Army protection. “He has assured us that he will fulfil all our demands and will come and visit us next time whenever he comes to Jammu and Kashmir,” Kumar said.

“The minister had started from Delhi to be with us in our grief. But due to bad weather, he couldn't come to Rajouri from Jammu. He talked to members of bereaved families on phone and assured that culprits will be found and action will be taken,” Balraj Sharma, another kin said.

While five persons were killed in the terrorist firing on January 1, two children lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion the next day.

On the security review meeting, the home minister said they have a detailed discussion in which all security agencies took part and conveyed that police, BSF, CRPF, SIA and Army are 100 per cent prepared to deal with any situation and stop such incidents in future.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

