Mon, Dec 08, 2025
Caught on camera: Speeding Thar rams car near Gurugram toll plaza; driver arrested

PTI |
Updated on: Dec 08, 2025 11:02 pm IST

The complainant alleged that a black Thar struck his Ford Figo from behind, causing it to flip four times and injuring his head and shoulder.

A 39-year-old property dealer was arrested for allegedly speeding his Mahindra Thar and hitting another vehicle, sending it flying in the air and flipping several times, police said on Monday.

A case was filed at the Bhondsi Police Station and Bharat, a native of Alipur village in Gurugram, was arrested on Sunday.(Unsplash/Representational Image)
A case was filed at the Bhondsi Police Station and Bharat, a native of Alipur village in Gurugram, was arrested on Sunday.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

A video emerged on social media showing a black Thar ramming into a white car just near the Ghamroj Toll Plaza on Sohna road.

According to the police, the incident took place on December 2 at around 1.32 pm.

The complainant alleged that a black Thar struck his Ford Figo from behind, causing it to flip four times and injuring his head and shoulder. He was pulled out of the car by bystanders, he said.

A case was filed at the Bhondsi Police Station and Bharat, a native of Alipur village in Gurugram, was arrested on Sunday.

The accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation, police said.

During interrogation, Bharat revealed that it his brother's Thar.

"Due to high speed, his vehicle rammed into the victim's vehicle. He then fled, taking a U-turn. We have impounded the Thar, and a further probe is underway," a police spokesperson said.

Follow Us On