Caught on camera, Uttarakhand man swept away as he attempts to cross swollen river

A chilling video showing a man being washed away in a heavy flowing river has surfaced online. The man is reportedly missing and a search operation is currently underway.

The video which was also tweeted by news agency ANI showed the young man being swept away by the river in the Fatehpur area of Uttarakhand.

In the video, the man who appeared to be crossing a swollen drain on foot is shown getting carried away by the river after he fails to resist the strong currents.

An official in Haldwani said there is no trace of the man yet.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A young man washed away due to a strong current in a rainy drain in the Fatehpur area. The person is missing & search operation is underway, but so far nothing has been found: SDM Haldwani Manish Kumar Singh



(Source: viral video) pic.twitter.com/QzEzsXqjXf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2022

Uttarakhand usually gets flooded during the monsoon season every year and such incidents are a common occurrence in the state.

Earlier this month, a team of the Uttarakhand state disaster response force (SDRF) had found the bodies of three teenagers from a river near the stadium in Kotdwar in Pauri district after an intensive search of three days.

“The SDRF team on September 10 was informed that three youngsters riding on a scooty, who left from home to stroll around Duggada petrol pump area, were untraceable, and a missing complaint was registered in a police station by the family members,” SDRF media cell in charge, Lalita Negi, had said.

The SDRF team after determining their last location at Jhula Pull stadium began a combing operation in the nearby river and were able to find their bodies after an intensive search, he said.