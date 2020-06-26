‘Cautious Optimism’: Delhi govt numbers show improvement in fight against Covid-19

delhi

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:48 IST

A Delhi government statistics monitoring the pattern of Covid-19 in the national capital claims there are signs of the disease “changing” its course after showing a rising trend since May 10. The statistics based on data recorded till June 21 shows that the positivity rate (ratio of positive results out of total tests conducted), and the new bed occupancy rate has come down while the recovery rate of coronavirus patients has gone up along with the testing and free-bed capacity of the city.

According to the statistics presented in the report, the rise in active cases in the capital has become stable while the mortality rate due to the disease has become flat.

According to the figures provided in the report, the first clutch of positive cases were discovered in tests between April 6 and 12 this year with a positivity reading of 0.06 to reach 0.31 during the week beginning June 8 before it started to decline drastically to reach 0.23 on June 21.

On the front of active cases, the statistics show that while the rise in positive cases in the city has been sharp in the past few weeks, the number of active cases have begun to flatten out after reaching 24,032 cases in the week beginning June 8 and had only risen marginally to 24,558 by June 21. The document carrying the data claims that this indicates “stronger recovery”, which in turn is a result of a “stable health infrastructure”.

“Higher rates of recoveries have resulted in stable active cases, which keeps the pressure off the hospitals. Majority patients recovering in home isolation,” the document claims.

On the front of recoveries, the last two weeks beginning June 8 and June 15 have shown a dramatic jump with 4,824 and 17,190 recoveries, the document claims.

Total cases of recoveries were otherwise hovering between 2,000 and 2,500 in the previous four weeks between May 11 and June 1, says the report. The improvement has brought Delhi at par with the national average in terms of recoveries with a 55% record as on June 21, it says.

On the front of occupation of new beds registered every week, the data says that new occupations had come down since the high of 1,664 registered at the beginning of the week starting June 1 to 1,194 and 735 for the week ending June 14 and June 21 respectively.

“Fewer patients are getting admitted to hospitals, since the first week of June, the number of new patients being admitted to hospitals has dropped by half,” the document says.

It adds that the average number of daily new bed occupancy has fallen from 215 and 171 in the first two weeks of June to 105 in the week of 15-21 June. Total number of free beds has increased by 2,913 in the last week. 51% of beds remain unoccupied in Delhi right now.

According to the data, fewer Covid 19 patients are dying as evidenced in the 515 deaths recorded between June 8 and June 14 which dropped to 505 in the succeeding week starting June 15.

On the testing front, the document claims that the number of tests conducted have increased consistently with a sharp 51% increase registered in the week ending June 21, when a total of 79,422 tests were conducted daily compared to 38,947 tests during the previous week.

The availability of free beds has also increased in the capital with the total number of available beds rising to 12,637 against the occupancy of 6179 by June 21, the data claims.

It sums up saying that all the metrics are pointing towards “stability” now, after a sharp rise seen since May 10. The numbers particularly of the last week ending June 21 has given “reasons for cautious optimism” in the battle against coronavirus, it claims.