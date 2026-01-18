New Delhi, The CBI has arrested two proclaimed offenders who were on the run for more than a decade in separate cases of financial fraud, officials said Sunday. CBI arrests 2 proclaimed offenders wanted for over decade

Tamanna Chakma alias Tamie May was convicted along with 22 other accused on May 17, 2024 in a 14-year-old case in which the agency had booked UP Mishra, the then zonal manager, NPCC Ltd, Silchar and five others, based on a complaint in the matter of alleged misappropriation of compensation bills. The trial went on for nearly 12 years.

"During trial proceedings, the accused Tamanna Chakma failed to appear before the Trial Court and therefore an Arrest Warrant was issued by Ld. Trial Court. Further, persistent and sustained efforts were made to trace the accused during the course of Trial, however, she remained untraceable," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

Chakma did not appear before the trial court even after the pronouncement of the judgment, she said.

Subsequently, based on inputs collected during field verification, physical surveillance and thorough CDR analysis, Chakma was detained by CBI's Shillong team on Saturday from the Geeta Nagar police station area of Guwahati, Assam, she said.

In another case, the CBI caught on Sunday fugitive Tapan Pramanik, who was wanted for 13 years in Tripura chit fund case.

Pramanik, director, MPS Agro-Animal Projects Ltd and others were booked by the CBI in an FIR on October 8, 2013.

"It was alleged that the accused persons, through the agents, fraudulently and dishonestly collected huge amounts to the tune of ₹3 to 4 crore from the public on the pretext of investment of the collected money and misappropriated the said collected funds/amounts," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The first charge sheet was filed on October 13, 2015 and a supplementary one was filed on May 31, 2019, naming Pramanik and others.

"The accused Tapan Pramanik did not join the investigation and charge-sheet/suppl. charge-sheet was filed against him as absconder. Warrant of arrest was issued against him by the Ld. Court but he could not be traced/apprehended," the spokesperson said.

Pramanik was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 16, 2023.

The CBI tracked digital footprints and did field verification, physical surveillance and CDR analysis to locate Pramanik in the Nadia district of West Bengal, where he was arrested on Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.