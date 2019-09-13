CBI arrests 3 more in probe against Deepak Talwar

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 01:45 IST

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three more people in connection with its probe against aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Registration Act (FCRA).

Talwar’s NGO Advantage India is accused of diverting Rs 90.72 crore received for carrying out social activities under the Corporate Social Responsibility scheme for other purposes.

A CBI official familiar with the developments said Tarun Kapoor, Jatin Wadhera and Pradeep Sood were arrested on Wednesday night. Hours earlier Yasmin Kapoor was arrested.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Naveen Kumar sent the four to Tihar Jail for a day after they challenged the CBI’s plea for their custodial interrogation. The court will decide on Friday if they need to be sent in CBI custody.

According to the CBI, Yasmin Kapoor allegedly played an active role in diverting funds Advantage India received and was responsible for the day-to-day working of companies linked to Talwar. Talwar is in judicial custody following his arrest in July. The ED took his custody after he was deported from the UAE in January. Talwar is under probe in other cases of corruption in the aviation sector related to profitable routes given to foreign private airlines at the cost of national carrier Air India.

Talwar’s lawyer did not respond when asked to comment.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 01:45 IST