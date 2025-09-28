CBI arrests absconding sub-inspector in Madhya Pradesh custodial death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested sub-inspector Uttam Singh, who had been absconding in connection with a custodial death case in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, a lawyer familiar with the case said on Saturday. The arrest follows a stern directive from the Supreme Court, which had ordered the apprehension of two absconding police officers by October 8. The Supreme Court had directed the arrest of both accused officers SI Uttam Singh and former town inspector Sanjeet Mavai by October 8, when the next hearing in the case is also scheduled. (Hindustan Times)

According to an advocate, SI Uttam Singh had submitted a surrender application to the special CBI court which scheduled the hearing for Friday and notified the CBI. As soon as Uttam Singh arrived at the court premises, the CBI officers arrested him and took him to their office, said the official.

SI Uttam Singh and former town inspector Sanjeet Mavai are accused of assaulting a 24-year-old Deva Pardi in custody.

The Supreme Court justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan heard the case on Friday. The court strongly reprimanded the state government and the CBI for delays in arresting the accused. “Despite the full force of the state and CBI, the two accused remain at large. This raises serious concerns about the integrity of the investigation,” the bench observed.

Earlier to this, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday announced a reward of ₹2 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh police officers.

On July 15, 2024, Deva Pardi (25), a resident of Bilakhedi, was arrested by police before he was leaving for his marriage to a neighbouring village in connection to a theft case. Late at night, the family received information from the district hospital that a Pardhi youth had been brought to the post-mortem room. On reaching the hospital, the family found that Deva had died in custody.

Deva Pardhi and Gangaram Pardhi were detained for questioning connected to a theft of ₹8 lakh in Bhidra village. The police said he had been detained in connection with a theft and suffered a cardiac arrest, his family members alleged that he was tortured to death in custody, with his bride-to-be and aunt attempting to self-immolate themselves outside the police station, until police personnel stepped in, and they were admitted to the Guna district hospital.

Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a magisterial enquiry but nothing happened.

Later, Deva’s mother filed a petition in the Supreme Court. On May 15, 2025, the court transferred the case to the CBI and ordered the arrest of the accused within one month.