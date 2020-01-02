e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / India News / CBI arrests DRI ADG, two others in bribery case

CBI arrests DRI ADG, two others in bribery case

The official arrested is Additional Director General, DRI, Ludhiana, Chander Shekhar, they said.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a senior official of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a senior official of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a senior official of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and two middlemen in connection with a Rs 3-crore bribery case, officials said.

The official arrested is Additional Director General, DRI, Ludhiana, Chander Shekhar, they said.

It was alleged that in June, 2019, the DRI had conducted a search at a private clearing agency which provides services to various exporters, a CBI spokesperson said, adding some documents pertaining to an exporter were also seized.

The complainant alleged that Anup Joshi, clearing house agent, and Rajesh Dhanda, Shekhar’ friend, demanded Rs 3 crore on behalf of the public servant for ensuring that he is not implicated by the DRI over the documents recovered, officials said.

The agency arrested Joshi and Dhanda while allegedly receiving Rs 25 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe demanded by them on behalf of the officer, officials said.

During the questioning, the middleman said the bribe was allegedly for the officer, they said.

Officials said searches are being conducted in New Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana.

tags
top news
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
India leaves China way behind in births on Jan 1: Unicef estimate
India leaves China way behind in births on Jan 1: Unicef estimate
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news