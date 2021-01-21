IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / CBI arrests two of its officials in Bribery case
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CBI arrests two of its officials in Bribery case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested its deputy superintendent of police (DSP), R K Rishi, inspector Kapil Dhankad and an advocate Manohar Malik in connection with its probe into a “bribes-for-relief” scandal in the agency, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 AM IST

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested its deputy superintendent of police (DSP), R K Rishi, inspector Kapil Dhankad and an advocate Manohar Malik in connection with its probe into a “bribes-for-relief” scandal in the agency, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

Rishi, who is accused of running a well-oiled racket in the central anti-corruption agency along with another DSP, R K Sangwan, Dhankad, a stenographer Sameer Kumar Singh and some lawyers for extending favours to private companies under investigation in bank fraud cases, was arrested on Tuesday night, the people cited above added.

The allegation is that crucial case related information and documents have been leaked since 2018 to individuals/companies being investigated for bank frauds.

Rishi’s home in Deoband (Uttar Pradesh) and his wife’s residence in Roorkee (Uttarakhand) were also searched by a team.

The agency claims to have already established that Rishi took 30 lakh bribe in two tranches for facilitating the leak of information from the agency and that Dhankad had taken around 25 lakh from two companies.

A case was registered last week naming four CBI officers , Rishi (deployed in CBI academy at Ghaziabad), Sangwan (DSP in Special Crimes Unit), Dhankad (Inspector in Bank Securities and Fraud Cell) and Singh (Stenographer in BS&FC); two lawyers , Manohar Malik and Arvind Kumar Gupta; and Mandeep Kaur Dhillon (additional director of a company, Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills Pvt Ltd) and Sujai Desai and Udai Desai of Mumbai based company Frost International Pvt Ltd, who alleged paid the bribes and sought information on the probes from CBI.

According to the CBI First Information Report, the four CBI officers, along with two advocates, and certain other accused have been “compromising the integrity of investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations”.

Both Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills Pvt Ltd (SSPBML) and Frost International are being investigated by the premier investigating agency for defrauding banks. The case against Frost International was registered in August 2020 for cheating 14 banks of over 3,500 crore.

CBI’s FIR states that “in the case of SSPNML, RK Sangwan, who was the previous investigating officer in the case, offered and paid a bribe of 10 lakh in cash on behalf of Mandeep Kaur to Inspector Kapil Dhankad”. “On his part, Dhankad conveyed confidential information relating to the investigation of this case to RK Sangwan, with an intention to favour the accused.”

It is further alleged that RK Rishi paid 10 lakh bribe to Dhankad on behalf of the Desais of Frost International.

For facilitating the bribe, Rishi received 15 lakh twice through advocates Malik and Gupta to extend favours to a Chandigarh based company against which a corruption case was being investigated by CBI, the FIR adds. “In this matter, Dhankad twice received 2.5 lakh from Gupta for having brokered the deal through Rishi,” read the CBI FIR.

Rishi, Dhankad and Malik were produced before a court on Wednesday.

The accused’s legal representatives could not be located for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolled out a new privacy policy recently that included mandatory sharing of data with its parent company.(REUTERS)
Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolled out a new privacy policy recently that included mandatory sharing of data with its parent company.(REUTERS)
india news

WhatsApp backs policy, says addressing ‘misinformation’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:04 AM IST
“We wish to reinforce that this update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook. Our aim is to provide transparency and new options available to engage with businesses...” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Because of Covid-19 safety protocols, the ECI has decided to reduce the average number of voters in each polling station from 1,500 to nearly 1,000.(PTI/ File photo)
Because of Covid-19 safety protocols, the ECI has decided to reduce the average number of voters in each polling station from 1,500 to nearly 1,000.(PTI/ File photo)
india news

Electoral rolls, not NRC, to determine voters in Assam: Election Commission

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Around 1.9 million (of 33 million applicants) were left out of the updated NRC published for Assam on Augst 31, 2019. The NRC was a list intended to identify legal residents and weed out illegal immigrants from Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said Sikkim is a picturesque location for a Film City. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times Archive)
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said Sikkim is a picturesque location for a Film City. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times Archive)
india news

Film City in Sikkim: Union minister Jitendra Singh holds discussions

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:53 AM IST
The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) campus in Arunachal Pradesh was established in 2018, the second in the country after Pune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agency claims to have already established that Rishi took <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 lakh bribe in two tranches for facilitating the leak of information from the agency and that Dhankad had taken around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh from two companies.(Representative image)
The agency claims to have already established that Rishi took 30 lakh bribe in two tranches for facilitating the leak of information from the agency and that Dhankad had taken around 25 lakh from two companies.(Representative image)
india news

CBI arrests two of its officials in bribery case

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:47 AM IST
The allegation is that crucial case related information and documents have been leaked since 2018 to individuals/companies being investigated for bank frauds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The composition of this four-member committee triggered a controversy since all four had previously made statements in support of the reforms.
The composition of this four-member committee triggered a controversy since all four had previously made statements in support of the reforms.
india news

Supreme Court irked over criticism of farm committee picks

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:39 AM IST
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 26, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Government writes to WhatsApp, asks it to withdraw new privacy policy

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:27 AM IST
It has also issued a detailed questionnaire to WhatsApp seeking more details about its data-sharing protocols and business practices
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 12, after two days of deliberation, the Supreme Court had suspended the farm laws. Judges dealing with the case also appointed a committee to look into farmers’ grievances over the laws.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
On January 12, after two days of deliberation, the Supreme Court had suspended the farm laws. Judges dealing with the case also appointed a committee to look into farmers’ grievances over the laws.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

Centre says can put farm laws on hold for 1.5 years

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:15 AM IST
In the 10th round of negotiations with a 41-member delegation representing protesting farm unions on Wednesday, the government said it will move an affidavit before the Supreme Court to put the laws in abeyance till a solution to the farmers’ demands is found.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers also say that the evolution of Sars-Cov-2 at present does not pose a major risk since the changes seen even till now do not make existing immunity (from older infections) or vaccines completely obsolete.(REUTERS)
Researchers also say that the evolution of Sars-Cov-2 at present does not pose a major risk since the changes seen even till now do not make existing immunity (from older infections) or vaccines completely obsolete.(REUTERS)
india news

Covid: South African, Brazilian strains raise new fears on vaccines, immunity

By Binayak Dasgupta
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:57 AM IST
The first major mutation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus was reported from the UK in the so-called B.1.1.7 variant (also called VOC202012/01) ; authorities said in December that it was more infectious, and it was later seen as a factor in leading to the country’s worst wave yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.(REUTERS)
Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.(REUTERS)
india news

Covaxin recipients to be monitored for three months after second dose

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:38 AM IST
If a serious adverse event is linked to vaccination, then the recipient will be compensated based on the national drug controller’s recommendations after thorough investigation, said the plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is widely preferred within the party to replace Sonia Gandhi as efforts to pick a non-Gandhi party president have not succeeded in the past two years ago.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is widely preferred within the party to replace Sonia Gandhi as efforts to pick a non-Gandhi party president have not succeeded in the past two years ago.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Congress Working Committee meet on Jan 22 with eye on party polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:32 AM IST
“It will be a meeting of the full CWC,” a senior Congress leader said on condition of anonymity. The meet will include 19 members, 26 permanent invitees and nine special invitees other than the Congress president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MSMEs employ about 110 million workers and contribute to about 40% of exports (MSME census, 2006-07), and have a huge role to play in creating quality jobs, improving export competitiveness, and increasing aggregate productivity.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
MSMEs employ about 110 million workers and contribute to about 40% of exports (MSME census, 2006-07), and have a huge role to play in creating quality jobs, improving export competitiveness, and increasing aggregate productivity.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Need focus on removing obstacles to ‘good’ jobs

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:25 AM IST
As businesses struggled to stay afloat, the government announced a number of measures targeted towards the so-called Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Many of these measures, part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package, are aimed at easing financial constraints faced by businesses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 Coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021.(AP)
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 Coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021.(AP)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine doses wasted in more states over hesitancy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi/patna/chennai/rohtak
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:07 AM IST
India’s start to the Covid-19 vaccination programme has been one of the strongest in the world, reaching more people on its first day than any other country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gandhi’s 16-feet high bronze statue in a meditating posture, sculpted by Ram Sutar, was unveiled by then President Shanker Dayal Sharma on October 2, 1993.(ANI Photo)
Gandhi’s 16-feet high bronze statue in a meditating posture, sculpted by Ram Sutar, was unveiled by then President Shanker Dayal Sharma on October 2, 1993.(ANI Photo)
india news

New Parliament building: Gandhi statue hurriedly shifted, move raises eyebrows

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Initial plan was to do so during the one-month gap between the first and the second part of Budget Session that begins on Jan 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CBI arrests two of its officials in Bribery case

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 AM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested its deputy superintendent of police (DSP), R K Rishi, inspector Kapil Dhankad and an advocate Manohar Malik in connection with its probe into a “bribes-for-relief” scandal in the agency, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

SC irked over criticism of farm committee picks

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday strongly defended its choice of members for the committee that will weigh in on the contentious farm laws, and cautioned critics against attributing motives to the court or “maligning” members of the panel just because they had in the past come out in favour of these legislation aimed at opening up farm markets
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP