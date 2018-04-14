CBI arrests woman who allegedly lured Unnao rape victim to Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The CBI on Saturday made a second arrest in the Unnao rape case as it took into custody Shashi Singh, the woman who allegedly took the victim to the accused, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, on the day of crime.

The victim’s mother has alleged in the complaint given to the UP Police, which is now part of the CBI FIR, that the woman lured her daughter to the MLA after which he raped her.

She has also alleged that while the MLA was raping her daughter, Shashi Singh stood outside the room as a guard.

The agency arrested Sengar, the prime accused in the case, last night after 16 hours of questioning at its office in Lucknow.

The CBI has taken over the investigation in the three cases related to the alleged rape of the 17-year-old girl by Sengar.

