CBI seeks US help in tracking 2 men over social media posts on judges

In connection with a case related to alleged derogatory social media posts against Andhra Pradesh High Court’s judges and the judiciary, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought help from the United States of America in tracking two accused who are believed to be staying in that country, officials said.

On Thursday, CBI officials aware of the details said that Warrants of Arrest have been issued in the names of the two accused from Indian courts.

The CBI gathered information on the location of the two accused using a Blue Corner Notice of the Interpol, the officials said.

Weeks after arresting six people in this case in October, the CBI filed separate charge sheets against the accused on Thursday. The charge sheets have been filed against Sridhar Reddy Avuthu, Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Guda Sridhar Reddy, Sreenath Suswaram, Kishore Kumar Darisa and Sudduluri Ajay Amruth.

“These accused were arrested by CBI on 22.10.2021 from different places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The said accused are presently in Judicial Custody,” said CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi in a statement.

Joshi added that with this, 11 separate charge sheets have been filed against all the eleven accused arrested by the CBI so far in the case.

During the investigation, the CBI recovered 13 gadgets, including mobiles, tablets and collected call details records of as many as 53 mobile connections.

“During the examination, evidence from digital platforms have also been collected using Digital Forensic Technique. The CBI moved through Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) channel for gathering the information related to the Facebook profiles of the accused, Twitter accounts, Facebook posts, tweets, youtube videos from Facebook, Twitter, Google etc,” Joshi added.

The CBI said the case was registered on November 11, 2020, against 16 accused and it took over the investigation of 12 FIRs from the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) in pursuance of the orders of the Andhra Pradesh high court.

It was alleged that the accused were intentionally targeting the judiciary and made derogatory posts on social media platforms against judges following some Court verdicts delivered by the Judges of the High Court.

Objectionable posts were removed from the social media platforms, public domains and a lot of such posts/accounts were removed from the internet, the statement added.