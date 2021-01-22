IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Alexander Nix of British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica (CA) and Aleksandr Kogan of Global Science Research Limited, UK, for allegedly harvesting personal data of up to 562,000 Indians from Facebook for commercial purposes, officials said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:35 PM IST

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Alexander Nix of British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica (CA) and Aleksandr Kogan of Global Science Research Limited, UK, for allegedly harvesting personal data of up to 562,000 Indians from Facebook for commercial purposes, officials said on Friday.

The move comes after a two-year-long investigation.

The CBI enquiry revealed that Kogan, founder and director of Global Science Research, created a Facebook app, “thisisyourdigitallife”; the app was authorised to collect certain specific data of the users for academic and research purposes.

The agency said that the app illegally collected additional unauthorised data of users as well as their friends’ network on Facebook; in all, data of 335 users and their network of 562,000 of their friends were compromised. Globally, it is believed that the app compromised the data of 87 million Facebook users.

Kogan has been named as accused in the CBI First Information Report (FIR) registered on January 19 and has been charged under sections of criminal conspiracy and the Information Technology Act.

Cambridge Analytica came under scrutiny sometime around March 2018 when several international media platforms, citing former CA employees, associates and documents, claimed that the company had harvested private information without their consent from the Facebook profiles of 87 million Facebook accounts.

The reports said the data may have been used to shape the outcomes of the 2016 US presidential election as well as the 2016 Brexit referendum. Last year, the UK Information Commissioner said CA was not involved in the Brexit vote.

Union law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Rajya Sabha in 2018 that the probe will be handed over to the CBI.

The anti-corruption agency launched a preliminary enquiry (PE), a precursor to an FIR, against CA in July 2018 on a complaint by the ministry of electronics and information technology.

During the enquiry, CBI contacted 335 app users out of which six responded to the agency and were examined during the course of enquiry. “They unanimously stated that they were misled by the app and were not aware of the fact that their personal (data) and (their) friends’ data was harvested. They also said that they would not have used the app if they knew that it would do so,” the CBI FIR added. HT has reviewed a copy of the FIR.

Global Science Research, CBI said, entered into a criminal conspiracy with CA in 2014 .

“Facebook had collected written certificates from Kogan (Global Science Research) and CA during 2016-17 declaring that all such data obtained by them through the app, thisisyourdigitallife, was accounted for and destroyed. This facts confirms that Global Science harvested data sets and provided the same to CA for commercial purposes,” the CBI FIR stated.

The FIR also adds that the agency could not ascertain the veracity of claims by Global Science and CA that they had destroyed the data sets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
AASU, which spearheaded the anti-CAA protests in the state in December 2019 and also last month, launched a 3-day protest against the legislation beginning Friday. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
AASU, which spearheaded the anti-CAA protests in the state in December 2019 and also last month, launched a 3-day protest against the legislation beginning Friday. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Ahead of PM Modi’s Assam visit, AASU takes out torch rallies against CAA

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:48 AM IST
  • The PM is scheduled to address a public rally at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on Saturday and distribute land allotment certificates to over 1,06,000 landless people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Short of attendance while pregnant, DU law student gets relief from top court

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:30 AM IST
  • The petitioner, had joined the 3-year law course at Law Centre-II of the Faculty of Law, Delhi University in August 2016. She was a married woman who attended the evening law course and successfully cleared three semesters. In the fourth semester, she became pregnant and could not attend classes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurating the state's first child-friendly police station in Dehradun on Friday. (Paras Negi/HT PHOTO).
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurating the state's first child-friendly police station in Dehradun on Friday. (Paras Negi/HT PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand CM announces 1 crore fund for welfare of orphans, street kids

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • The child-friendly police station has been developed under an initiative by the state commission for protection of child rights and police to provide a friendly environment to the children on the streets to prevent them from stepping into the world of crime.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Covaxin well-tolerated: Phase 1 peer-review

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi Bharat Biotech Covaxin was well tolerated with no vaccine-related serious adverse events in a small group of volunteers, according to a peer review of the company’s phase 1 clinical trials published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Cong wants JPC to probe ‘security breach’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive body, on Friday stepped up its attack on the chat transcripts between journalist Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta, demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into what it called a breach of national security
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Local Body elections: Andhra govt, state poll panel at loggerheads

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Hyderabad : The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government of Andhra Pradesh and state election commissioner (SEC) Ramesh Kumar on Friday headed for a showdown over the conduct of elections to village councils in the state in February
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Follow my father’s ideology... he’d never, ever give up on idea of India: Mehbooba Mufti

By Harinder Baweja
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Mehbooba Mufti, 61, was the last chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir before the momentous events of August 5, 2019, when the Centre scrapped the special status and converted the state into two Union territories
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Elephant dies of burn injuries; two arrested

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Chennai: A horrific video emerged on Friday of two men throwing a flaming cloth onto an elephant in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district and the animal trumpeting and running away in pain
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

PM talks to health workers to dispel fears over vaccines

By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought to set at rest fears and misconceptions over the efficacy and safety of Covid-19 vaccines, and sought to dispel the “vaccine hesitancy” that has kept the turnouts low at inoculation centres
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

BSY reshuffles cabinet to contain dissent

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Bengaluru Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday caved into demands of dissenting ministers and made changes to his cabinet by redistributing portfolios to calm tempers, barely a day after rebellion broke out within his government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Alexander Nix of British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica (CA) and Aleksandr Kogan of Global Science Research Limited, UK, for allegedly harvesting personal data of up to 562,000 Indians from Facebook for commercial purposes, officials said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh received him in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT PHOTO).
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh received him in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT PHOTO).
india news

Be factually correct, focus on quality: Nadda to BJP's social media cell in UP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • The BJP chief directed the volunteers to keep reminding people of the good work done by the state and central governments on social media since public memory was known to be short.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
india news

Parakram Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji on eve of his jayanti

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST
On January 19, the Centre had announced that every yearthe legendary freedom fighter's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. (Reuters)
india news

Hold tractor rally outside Delhi, police tells farm leaders; farmers deny

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Talks between farmer leaders, police over Jan 26 tractor rally in Delhi inconclusive
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the protest has lost its sanctity.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the protest has lost its sanctity.
india news

'Sanctity lost': 5 things Narendra Singh Tomar said on farmers' protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Though the minister is hopeful of a resolution, he accused the protest of losing its sight on Friday after the 11th meeting ended in a stalemate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP