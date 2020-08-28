CBI books ex-NIA officer for illegally procuring call detail records to help IRS officer, wife

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 17:32 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Jalaj Srivastava, a former Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), for fraudulently obtaining call detail records (CDRs) to help a tainted Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sansar Chand and his wife Avinash Kaur, who were arrested by the probe agency in February 2018.

At present, Srivastava is back with his parent cadre, Border Security Force (BSF) and is posted in Imphal, Manipur.

Srivastava had allegedly obtained two CDRs in 2017 and 2018 on the request of Kaur by accessing the email of his senior in the NIA, AD Negi, an Indian Police Service (IPS) official without the latter’s permission.

Later, he had allegedly shared the CDRs with Kaur.

The director-general (D-G), NIA, referred the matter for investigation to CBI following which the agency has booked Srivastava for criminal misconduct and under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

Officials familiar with the development said Srivastava, who is posted with the 182nd battalion of BSF, knew Chand and Kaur because they used to live in the same housing society and, as a result, decided to help them in the CBI case.

Kaur had asked for the CDRs of one Sudesh Saini that Srivastava had obtained illegally for her. The first information report (FIR) against Srivastava stated though he had obtained two CDRs, there was also a failed bid.

Chand, a 1986-batch (IRS) officer, who was posted as a Goods and Services Tax (GST) official in Kanpur, was arrested in February 2018 for allegedly taking bribes from businessmen by threatening to take action against them.

CBI officials said they have taken necessary sanction from BSF before filing a corruption case against Srivastava, who would be interrogated soon.

