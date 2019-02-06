CBI books its own constable for theft after he hides Rs 6 lakh found during a search op

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a theft and criminal misconduct case against its own head constable, who during a search operation allegedly didn’t report the recovery of Rs 6 lakh in cash.

Interestingly, the search operation was being carried out in a case registered against the CBI’S own inspector and assistant sub inspector on the charges of receiving bribe to “manage” the Rs126-crore land irregularity case in favour of one of the accused in the case, which pertains to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

The FIR states that a CBI search party, headed by the agency’s deputy superintendent of police Ashok Yadav, had gone to a house in Delhi’s Sainik Farms area on February 2.

Head constable Sudesh Kumar was part of the search party and the team leader had asked him to secure the rear of the house.

“Sudesh Kumar saw a woman help of YS Tomar (house owner) removing a bundle through the window of a bathroom in the house,” the FIR said.

The bundle allegedly contained Rs 6 lakh. The FIR says Kumar threatened the maid and locked her inside the bathroom and took the bundle from her.

Later, members of the Tomar’s family reported to the search party leader that Kumar had stolen the bundle of cash.

When confronted, Kumar, in the presence of independent witnesses, disclosed the places where he had stashed the cash. On his instance, Rs 2 lakh was found hidden in the scrap lying in the rear of the house while the Rs 4 lakh was recovered from underneath a bed.

The FIR said as a member of the search party, it was Kumar’s duty to report the recovery to the team leader but he failed to do so.

Besides theft and criminal misconduct, the agency has also invoked charges of illegal confinement against Kumar for allegedly locking the woman help inside the bathroom.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 11:25 IST