CBI books Nagaland University senior professor on bribery charges

ByAlice Yhoshü
Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 08:16 pm IST

CBI said the case was registered following allegations that he was indulging in various corrupt and illegal practices, that caused wrongful loss to the university

KOHIMA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a senior professor of Nagaland University on corruption charges on July 12, the agency said on Tuesday.

CBI said the FIR was registered following source information (FILE PHOTO)
The case was registered on Saturday against Chitta Ranjan Deb, a senior professor and director Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Dean of School of Sciences, and head of Department of Botany

In a statement, CBI said the case was registered following allegations that he was indulging in various corrupt and illegal practices, and with a predetermined intention to cause wrongful loss to the university and corresponding personal pecuniary gain to himself in connection with supply of scientific equipment and consumables.

According to the first information report, the professor was alleged to have demanded bribes from at least two firms that were supplying equiment and consumables worth 23 lakh and were to supply uninterrupted power supply (UPS) batteries.

“Searches were conducted at different places viz. Jorhat (Assam), Lumani (Nagaland) and Agartala (Tripura) on 12.07.2025 and subsequent dates which led to recovery of incriminating documents relating to transaction of bribe as well as tender related documents from the offices of bidders/companies and accused,” the CBI statement said, adding that investigation is ongoing.

Prof Deb came to the state from Tripura in 1997 when he joined Nagaland University, Lumami as a lecturer.

Nagaland University officials did not comment on the case, saying they had heard of the allegations from the media and hadn’t seen any formal communication from CBI.

