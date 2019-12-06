CBI carries out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 16:23 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are conducting raids at six places in Lucknow including the residence of a sitting Allahabad High Court judge, officials said on Friday.

An official hinted that some members of the judiciary are being probed for taking money from the owners of the college in lieu of promising them relief from the apex court.

The agency said it has registered a case against seven accused under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act on certain allegations including bribery with regard to irregularities related to admission in a private medical institute.

The searches being conducted today have so far led to recovery of certain incriminating documents, including investments and financial transactions, the CBI further said.

The permission to the CBI to register a case came after the agency wrote a letter to then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi earlier this year, stating that a preliminary inquiry was lodged by it against the judge and others on the advice of the previous CJI, Dipak Misra, when the matter regarding the alleged misconduct by the judge was brought to his knowledge.

It was for the first time that a CJI gave permission for a CBI probe against a sitting high court judge.

Gogoi had even written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year for removal of this particular high court judge after an in-house enquiry panel found him guilty of judicial irregularities.

Retired Odisha High Court Judge - I M Quddusi - was arrested in 2017 and recently chargesheeted in the medical college scandal being probed by the agency.