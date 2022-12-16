CBI files 3 fresh cases against fugitive Mehul Choksi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed three fresh cases against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi for allegedly cheating several banks including the Punjab National Bank and the ICICI Bank of ₹6,746 crore, people familiar with the development said.

The first case, registered on Wednesday against Choksi, his firm Gitanjali Gems Ltd and its senior executives, pertains to cheating a consortium of 28 banks led by the ICICI Bank of ₹5,564 crore between 2010 and 2018. It has been alleged that Choksi and other accused “were involved in fudging of accounts, siphoning off funds and utilizing the sanctioned credit limits, not for genuine trade transactions.”

Another case also lodged on Wednesday, pertains to cheating a consortium of nine member banks led by Punjab National Bank (PNB) of ₹807 crore by Choksi, his firm Nakshatra Brands Ltd and others between 2010 and 2018 by diverting the funds. Similarly, the third first information report (FIR) pertains to cheating PNB of ₹375 crore by Choksi and his firm Gili India Ltd during the same period.

Reacting to the development, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said, “As per the vigilance manual of the central vigilance commission (CVC) and circular issued by the ministry of finance on May 13, 2015, there can only be one consolidated FIR against one group of companies. Registering separate FIRs for each loan is witch hunting and is akin to lodging separate FIR for each brick in case of allegation of an illegal wall.”

The federal anti-corruption probe agency has so far registered at least seven separate FIRs against Choksi and his companies/associates since 2018 apart from multiple charge sheets.

The fugitive businessman is currently residing in Antigua and Barbuda, where he fled immediately after the PNB scam worth ₹13,578 crore (in which his nephew Nirav Modi is co-accused) came to notice in 2018.

In the PNB scam, Choksi is accused of cheating the public sector bank of ₹6,097 crore while another investigation of ₹942 crore fraud by his firm Asmi Jewellery is also underway.

In May last year, he mysteriously reached Dominica, a small island in the Caribbean where attempts were made by the Indian government to get him deported instead of going through the tedious process of extradition to Antigua, where he is a citizen. However, the attempt failed.

Dominica dropped illegal entry proceedings against Mehul Choksi based on a report by Antiguan Royal Police, which said that the businessman was abducted from the country.