CBI files case on child pornography

Oct 15, 2019

Acting on information from Germany, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against seven people for allegedly being part of international WhatsApp groups in which child sexual abuse material were being circulated, officials said on Monday.

The case was registered after a preliminary inquiry, a precursor to a first information report (FIR), on the basis of a note verbale (diplomatic communication) was received from Embassy of Germany on January 31. Germany had informed about Sasche Treppke, who was sentenced to five years in prison there for involvement in sexual abuse of children and distributing child pornography. It emerged during the investigation that he was part of 29 WhatsApp groups where child porn was being shared. These groups had seven Indian mobile numbers too, officials added.

