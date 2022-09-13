CBI files charge sheet against Himachal judge’s daughter in 2015 murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against Kalyani Singh, daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge Sabina Singh, in connection with the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu in Chandigarh in 2015.

In its chargesheet, a copy of which HT has seen, the CBI said it has “direct” evidence to prove the 36-year-old’s role in the case.

“There is sufficient direct, documentary, electronic, oral and circumstantial evidence to substantiate the allegations against accused Kalyani Singh, who entered into a criminal conspiracy with unknown person to kill Sippy Sidhu,” the CBI said.

Sippy (35), who ran a law firm in Mohali, was shot dead by unidentified persons at a park in Sector 27 in Chandigarh on September 20, 2015.

Kalyani was arrested on June 15 this year on the basis of documentary evidence suggesting she and Sippy were in a romantic relationship that later turned sour, CBI officers had said earlier.

