CBI files charge sheet in Dhanbad judge death; charges auto-rickshaw driver and accomplice for ‘murder’

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against two accused in the alleged murder of Dhanbad additional district judge Uttam Anand, who was mowed down by an autorickshaw on July 28, an incident which sparked off security concerns in the entire judiciary.

The central probe agency filed the chargesheet before a special court against auto driver Lakhan Verma, 22, and his accomplice Rahul Verma, 21, under sections 302 (murder),201 (destruction of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code, officials familiar with the developments said.

The duo were arrested two days after the alleged murder took place. The CBI has accused them of deliberately knocking down the judge while he was on a morning jog. The two are presently in judicial custody.

“Further probe into the larger conspiracy will continue,” a senior officer said, seeking anonymity.

The chargesheet was filed within 90 days of the accused’s arrest, as per protocols, to ensure that they are not granted bail, the officer added.

The Supreme Court and the Jharkhand high court took suo motu cognisance of the hit-and-run incident after CCTV footage showed the three-wheeler swerving on an empty road to knock him down. The auto-rickshaw, which was stolen from Dhanbad, was later recovered from the neighbouring Giridih district that night.

The CBI took over the probe on July 31 after the Supreme Court said the incident had larger ramifications for the independence of the judiciary. The state government had also recommended an investigation by the central agency into the case.

CBI joint director Sharad Agarwal, who is heading the special investigation team in the case, had informed the Jharkhand high court in September that the judge’s death was not an accident and the agency was investigating all angles to unravel the conspiracy.

Several people have been interrogated in the last three months and lie-detector and psychoanalysis tests were also conducted on them, Agarwal said.