CBI names Congress' Jagdish Tytler in fresh chargesheet in 1984 riots case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler pertaining to 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Following fresh evidence against the Congress leader in connection with the violence in Delhi's Gurudwara Pul Bangash area almost 39 years ago, the probe agency registered his name.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.(ANI)

CBI, last month, collected Tytler's voice samples in relation with the violence where three people were killed – Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, Gurcharan Singh. He was accused of inciting a mob that eventually murdered the victims.

"During CBI investigation, evidences came on record that on 01.11.1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops," the investigating agency said in a statement.

