Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / CBI names Congress' Jagdish Tytler in fresh chargesheet in 1984 riots case

CBI names Congress' Jagdish Tytler in fresh chargesheet in 1984 riots case

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2023 02:39 PM IST

CBI, last month, collected Tytler's voice samples in relation with the violence in Delhi's Gurudwara Pul Bangash area.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler pertaining to 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Following fresh evidence against the Congress leader in connection with the violence in Delhi's Gurudwara Pul Bangash area almost 39 years ago, the probe agency registered his name.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.(ANI)

CBI, last month, collected Tytler's voice samples in relation with the violence where three people were killed – Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, Gurcharan Singh. He was accused of inciting a mob that eventually murdered the victims.

"During CBI investigation, evidences came on record that on 01.11.1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops," the investigating agency said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
cbi congress
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP