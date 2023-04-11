Home / India News / 'What have I done?': Anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler submits voice sample

Agencies |
Apr 11, 2023 01:42 PM IST

The investigating agency found fresh evidence against Tytler in the anti-Sikh riots case.

The CBI on Tuesday summoned Congress leader Jagdish Tytler for recording his voice sample in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in the city's Pul Bangash area, officials said.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.(PTI)
Tytler arrived at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory where further proceedings are underway, they said.

The agency has found fresh evidence in the 39-years old riots case making it necessary to have the voice sample of Tytler, they said.

“What have I done? If there's evidence against me, then I'm prepared to hang myself...It wasn't related to 1984 riots case for which they wanted my voice (sample), but another case,” Tytler was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Three people were allegedly killed in the riots in Pul Bangash area.

The assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh body guards in 1984 led to violent attacks on the Sikh community in the country.

