CBI questions Kejriwal in Excise Policy case, here's what central agency said

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday quizzed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for nine hours in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case - the same case in which former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in February. The investigative agency said that Kejriwal's statements “will be verified and collated with the available evidence.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference just before his CBI visit for questioning.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: AAP leaders hold emergency meet fearing Kejriwal's arrest in Excise Policy case

“The Chief Minister of Delhi was issued a notice under section 160 Cr.P.C for his examination in this case on 16.04.2023 and answering various questions related to the case. He joined the investigation today and his statement has been recorded u/s. 161 Cr.P.C. The statement will be verified and collated with the available evidence. Further investigation of this case is continuing,” a statement by the CBI read.

It added that the “CBI had registered a case against the then Deputy Chief Minister and Minister In-charge of Excise, GNCT of Delhi and 14 others for an investigation into the allegations of irregularities in framing and implementation of the Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: AAP has no moral right to remain in power in Delhi: BJP

“After investigation, one charge sheet was filed by CBI on 25.11.2022 against the CEO of a Mumbai-based firm and 6 other accused persons,” the statement added.

Meanwhile earlier in the day, several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including Bhagwant Mann, Atishi, Raghav Chadha, and Sanjay Singh - who were protesting outside the CBI office against Kejriwal's questioning - were detained by the Delhi Police. However, they were later released after being questioned. Other AAP workers also protested in Punjab's Amritsar.

After his release, AAP's Raghav Chadha slammed the BJP saying that the party “suffers from Kejriwal phobia”. “It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. It is a cowardly act. We are not scared of jail,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}