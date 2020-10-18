e-paper
Home / India News / CBI questions youth who was first to reach crime spot in Hathras case again

CBI questions youth who was first to reach crime spot in Hathras case again

The CBI team also went to the houses of all four accused on Thursday and extensively interrogated their family members.

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 20:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
The 15-member CBI team had reached Hathras on Tuesday and had gone directly to the crime scene in the millet field. The brother of the victim, her mother and aunt also reached the spot.
The 15-member CBI team had reached Hathras on Tuesday and had gone directly to the crime scene in the millet field. The brother of the victim, her mother and aunt also reached the spot.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, on Sunday, once again questioned a 19-year-old youth who was the first to reach the crime scene on the day of the incident on September 14.

The CBI had questioned him earlier as well as he was considered to be an important ‘witness’.

The youth is said to be from the family which owns the millet field where the woman was assaulted. He was called to the CBI’s camp office in Hathras.

The CBI team, which has been in Hathras for six days, had interacted with the father and brothers of the victim on Wednesday.

The CBI team also went to the houses of all four accused on Thursday and extensively interrogated their family members. The team found clothes with blood-like stains at the house of Luv Kush Sikarwar, one of the four accused.

However, the family members of Luv Kush denied that they were blood-stained clothes. They claimed that Ravi Sikarwar, the elder brother of the accused is employed as a painter in a factory, and thus his clothes had red stains.

