135 civil servants booked in five years: Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI:

Union minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh (ANI)

The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) registered 135 cases against various civil service Officers in the last five years with the highest number of cases registered in Mumbai and Maharashtra, 24 each, Delhi, 15, and Uttar Pradesh 11, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) told the Parliament on Thursday.

Union minister of state at PMO Jitendra Singh shared the statistics while answering questions raised by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha member, Sushil Kumar Modi.

Modi asked the PMO to share the number of cases registered, chargesheeted, trial started and convicted by CBI against civil services officers in last five years. He also asked details of cases registered against civil services officers pending for sanction to prosecute.

“Out of these 135 cases, charge-sheets have been filed in 57 cases in the concerned courts for trial. Sanction for prosecution is pending for more than two years in two cases,” Singh said in a written reply.

On a separate query raised by Modi, on the reason for not appointing regular chairperson in Lokpal since May 2020, Singh said one of the chairperson’s position had not been filled.

He added: “The President of India has authorised one judicial member to act as the chairman from 28 May 2022 till the vacancy is filled.”

Modi, who heads the Parliamentary panel on personnel, public grievances, law and justice, had said in March that the performance of Lokpal seemed to be “far from satisfactory.”

“Lokpal has submitted to the Committee that it has not prosecuted even a single person accused of graft till date,” the Parliamentary panel in its report to the Parliament had said.

Another anti-corruption body, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), which deals with complaints against Group A employees of the Central government, had also faced the ire of the Parliamentary panel for its unsatisfactory performance in the report submitted by the committee.

