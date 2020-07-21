e-paper
Home / India News / CBI seeks Jharkhand govt’s nod to prosecute Madhu Koda in coal block scam

Jharkhand chief secretary Sukhdev Singh said the government has initiated the process for granting the sanction to the CBI to prosecute Madhu Koda.

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ranchi/New Delhi
Former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda is accused of corruption in the allocation of a coal block.
The Jharkhand government has initiated the process to grant sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute former state chief minister Madhu Koda and former mines secretary Jai Shankar Tiwari for corruption in the allocation of a coal block, a top Jharkhand government official said.

“The government has received the CBI request seeking prosecution sanction against former CM Madhu Kora and former mines secretary Jai Shankar Tiwari regarding allocation of Parbatpur coal block to Electrosteel Casting,” said Jharkhand chief secretary Sukhdev Singh. “We have initiated the process for granting the sanction.”

Koda’s wife Geeta Koda is Congress Lok Sabha member from the state.

The CBI has sought from the Jharkhand government sanction to prosecute Koda and Tiwari in connection with the infamous scam related to the allocation of Parbatpur coal block to Electrosteel Castings, officials said.

The agency will file its charge sheet against Koda, Tiwari and others after getting the sanction from the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, they said.

Koda has already been convicted for corruption in the allocation of Rajhara North coal block. A trial court in 2017 held him guilty of corruption and conspiracy in the allocation of the coal block in Jharkhand to Kolkata-based company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL).

The CBI has almost concluded its probe in the allocation of Parbatpur coal block to Electrosteel Castings for their proposed pig iron plants at Khardah in West Bengal and Kalahasti in Andhra Pradesh. The Odisha-based Electrosteel allegedly acquired about 48.5 per cent shares of an Andhra Pradesh-based private company and the allocation was made for a plant of the latter which never independently applied for a coal block.

The CBI has alleged that Electrosteel resorted to the sale of 50,162.42 metric tonnes of middlings dishonestly to another private company based at Jharkhand and the company disposed of 42,500 metric tonnes of inferior ungraded coal, jhama and slurry to the non-approved end users.

(With input from agencies)

