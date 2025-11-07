CBI takes over probe into mysterious death of ex Punjab DGP Mustafa's son

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday evening registered a case into the alleged murder of Aqil Akhter, son of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, and initiated an investigation against members of his family, officials familiar with the development said. Aqil was found dead at his Panchkula residence, and a murder case has been registered against his wife and father.(HT Photos)

The agency has re-registered the first information report (FIR) earlier filed by the local police, naming Mustafa; his wife and three-time former MLA Razia Sultana; their daughter; and daughter-in-law under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“There was simmering discontent between the deceased and his family. On August 27, Aqil Akhter had publicly posted a video on social media claiming he had discovered illicit relations between his father and his wife. He also alleged that his family, including his mother and sister, were conspiring to kill him or implicate him in a false case,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The Haryana government had ordered a CBI probe into the matter last month.

Aqil was found unconscious at his residence in Sector 4 of the Mansa Devi Complex area and was declared dead upon arrival at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6. His family claimed he had died due to a drug overdose, and his body was released after post-mortem for cremation at their native village in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The case, however, took a dramatic turn when Shamshudeen Chaudhary, a resident of Malerkotla and an acquaintance of the family, lodged a complaint referencing Aqil’s August 27 video.

Mustafa has maintained that he and his family are willing to fully cooperate with the investigation.