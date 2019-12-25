CBI takes over probe into Yamuna Expressway scam, books Ex-CEO PC Gupta and 20 others
The land for Yamuna Expressway was purchased in 7 Mathura villages by the then Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority which resulted in a loss to the state government.india Updated: Dec 25, 2019 10:46 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against former Chairman of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority P C Gupta and 20 others in Rs 126 crore land scam where the authority purchased land in Mathura for the expressway project.
The UP government had recommended a CBI probe in the matter in July 2018.
It was alleged that Gupta, through a nexus of officers and employees of YEIDA, purchased over 57 hectares of land in seven villages in Mathura at a cost of Rs 85.49 crore with the help of 19 companies. Later, this land was sold to YEIDA at a higher cost to the authority, which caused a loss of Rs 126 crore.