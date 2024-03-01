CBI to challenge Abdul Karim Tunda’s acquittal in Supreme Court: Officials

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will challenge the acquittal of Abdul Karim Tunda, an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) bomber, in the Supreme Court, officials familiar with the decision said on Friday. Abdul Karim Tunda was arrested in 2013 by the special cell of Delhi Police from the Indo-Nepal borde (PTI Photo)

A Terrorist & Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court in Ajmer acquitted Tunda on Thursday in the December 1993 serial trail blasts case. While two other accused – Irfan Ahmed and Hamir-Ul-Uddin – were sentenced to life imprisonment.

“We are studying the judgement and will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the acquittal,” an officer who did not wish to be named said.

A series of explosions rocked six long-distance trains, including the Rajdhani Express in Lucknow, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Surat and Mumbai, on the intervening night of December 5-6, 1993 killing two and injuring 22 others. The cases were given to the CBI, which registered five separate first information reports on the matter.

The agency had filed charge sheets against 21 accused of which 15 were awarded life sentences 20 years ago on February 28, 2004, by the Ajmer’s TADA court. The Supreme Court had upheld the sentence of 10 of these convicts.

81-year-old Tunda, a close aide of wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was one of the accused of carrying out the blasts to mark the first anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. He was arrested in 2013 near the India-Nepal border.

“On February 29, 2024, Ajmer’s TADA court pronounced the judgment vide which the trial court sentenced accused persons namely Hameer-UL-Uddin and Irfan Ahmed to life imprisonment and acquitted one accused (Tunda),” the CBI spokesperson said.

So far, 12 accused persons have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the case, including Mohammad Jalees Ansari, Ashfaque Khan, Habib Ahmed Khan, Jamal Alvi, Afaque Khan, Fazlur Rehman Sufi, Shamsuddin alias Painter Baba, Amin, Mohammad Izaz Akbar and Abre Rehmat Ansari.

“The investigation disclosed that the various accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy with the object to overawe the government established by law, spreading terror in public at large and creating disharmony among different communities of the country by committing terrorist acts, like bomb explosions in the running prestigious trains in different parts of the country, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the demolition of a structure at Ayodhya,” a CBI spokesperson said on Friday.