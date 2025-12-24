CBI to move Supreme Court against Delhi HC order suspending Kuldeep Sengar's life term in Unnao rape case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi high court's decision to suspend the life sentence of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The Delhi High Court suspended the jail term of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was serving life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case. (PTI/ File)

The high court on Tuesday ordered the release of Sengar, who is serving a life term in the case, on bail, pending the disposal of his appeal against his conviction by a trial court in December 2019.

The decision to appeal the high court order comes after the 25-year-old survivor staged a protest in Delhi. She also met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for help in her fight for justice, and the two assured her of their support.

"If the convict gets bail in a case like this, how will the country's daughters remain safe? For us, this decision is no less than 'kaal' (death). Those with money win, those without money lose," she was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Rahul Gandhi said the rape survivor should be treated with respect and that justice should be ensured to her, instead of subjecting her to injustice and fear.

"Is such treatment of a gang-rape survivor appropriate? Is it her 'fault' that she has the courage to raise her voice for justice? The fact that her perpetrator (former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sengar) has been granted bail is extremely disappointing and shameful -- especially when the survivor is being repeatedly harassed and is living under the shadow of fear," the former Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

What did the Delhi high court order say?

In its order, the high court directed that Sengar shall not come within a five-kilometre radius of the victim's residence and threaten the survivor or her mother. It also stated that a violation of the conditions would automatically result in the cancellation of his bail.

Sengar, however, will remain in jail as he is also serving a 10-year term in connection with the custodial death of the rape survivor's father and has not been granted bail in that case.

The survivor was a minor when she was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017.