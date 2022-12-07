CBI’s overall conviction rate dips: Centre informs Lok Sabha

The conviction rate of cases registered by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) over the last five years has dropped to 67.56% in 2021 as compared to 69.83% in 2020, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

However, cases against members of legislative assemblies (MLAs) and members of Parliament (MPs) from 2017 to 2022 (upto 31.10.2022) stood at 56.

“The number of cases registered by CBI from 2017 to 2022 (upto 31.10.2022) against members of legislative assemblies (MLAs) and members of Parliament (MPs) is 56,” the reply by Dr Jitender Singh, the minister of state in ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions read.

In reply to the question asked by Mala Roy, a member of the All India Trinamool Congress, Singh said the maximum number of cases against MPs/MLAs in an Indian state was recorded in Andhra Pradesh, with CBI cases being lodged against ten political leaders.

The CBI has registered a total of 56 cases against MPs/MLAs of 11 parties, such as the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Congress, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The conviction percentage was at an all-time high of 69.83% in 2020 before dipping to 67.56% in 2021.

The conviction rate stood at 69.19% in 2019, rising from 68% in 2018 and 66.90% in 2017.

Out of 56 cases registered, chargesheets were filed in 22 cases.

In terms of state, six MLA/MPs from Kerela and MLA/MPs from Uttar Pradesh were booked by the CBI.

Meanwhile, five MPs/ MLAs from both Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal were charged by the central investigative agency.