The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday began releasing the outcomes of Class 12 post-result services, announcing results for nearly 147,000 students—around 87% of the approximately 168,000 candidates who had applied for verification of marks and re-evaluation after the declaration of board results on May 13. CBSE begins release of Class 12 re-evaluated results

According to CBSE, the revised marksheets are being made available through DigiLocker and the remaining cases will be processed in phases over the next few days.

“Of the 168,000 Class 12 CBSE students who sought verification of marks and re-evaluation, results for nearly 147,000 students, representing about 87% of applicants, have been announced. We expect the remaining results to be declared in the next couple of days,” a senior education ministry official said.

CBSE had declared the Class 12 results on May 13 for around 1.77 million candidates with overall pass percentage of 85.20%, down by 3.19 percentage points from last year’s 88.39% and the lowest in seven years since 83.40% in 2019. Students were allowed to obtain scanned copies of evaluated answer books between May 19 and May 25, following which applications for verification of marks and re-evaluation were accepted from June 2 to June 7.

According to board data, more than 400,000 students had earlier applied for 1.1 million scanned copies of answer sheets. Over 160,000 students filed requests involving more than 380,000 answer books, accounting for roughly 35% of the 1.1 million scanned copies sought by candidates.

“The outcomes will be released in a phased manner as and when the processing of individual applications is completed. Today, the results of around 87% of candidates who have applied for re-evaluation and/or verification of issues observed have been declared. The outcomes for the remaining candidates will also be released in phases and the entire process is expected to be completed soon,” CBSE said in a statement.

Students whose marks have changed after verification or re-evaluation can access updated marksheets on DigiLocker.

Candidates whose requests have been marked “No-change” will be given an opportunity to inspect their answer books at the concerned regional office, with the schedule to be announced later.

CBSE said the post-result services platform operated under the supervision of technical experts from the Digital India Corporation, IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras to protect the system against unauthorised access and ensure the integrity of the process.

The latest development comes days after HT reported that Hyderabad-based Coempt Edu Teck, which had built CBSE’s on-screen marking system, said nearly 95% of the 404,000 students who sought scanned copies had received them despite “isolated bottlenecks”. HT had also reported on June 6 that CBSE had discontinued the use of Coempt’s OnMark platform for re-evaluation and shifted the process to infrastructure under the board’s direct control.

The board said every application had been processed through a “robust, transparent and carefully monitored system” and urged students and parents not to rely on rumours or unverified social media posts for information on the post-result process.