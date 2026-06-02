CBSE chairman, secretary transferred in government action amid OSM row

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairman, Rahul Singh, and secretary, Himanshu Gupta, have been transferred, sources said on Tuesday. This move comes amid mounting scrutiny over the procurement process for the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and irregularities in the full-fledged rollout of the platform used to assess Class 12 answer scripts. The Centre has also ordered an inquiry into the procurement of the OSM services. This move by the government comes after students raised concerns about the checking of Class 12 results. (cbseindia29/Facebook)

Meanwhile, the central government has constituted one-member

Committee chaired by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission (CBC), to inquire into matters relating to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking (OSM) System by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

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The committee will submit its report within a month to the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), according to an office memorandum dated June 2.

“The chairperson of the committee is empowered to obtain the assistance of officers from other offices, as required. Secretarial assistance to the committee will be provided by CBC,” the memorandum reads.

The move comes as the Union education ministry intensifies its examination of alleged irregularities in the CBSE’s tendering process and cybersecurity vulnerabilities linked to the board’s digital evaluation ecosystem.

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The move follows anger among parents and teachers amid what appears to be a rushed process to roll out an entirely new mechanism for scoring nearly 10 million answer scripts despite concerns.

CBSE officials have denied allegations of wrongdoing and maintained that the tender process was conducted in accordance with General Financial Rules (GFR) and established government procurement procedures.

HT earlier reported that the contract was awarded to Coempt Edu Teck on December 5 – just 74 days before the first board examinations began on February 17.