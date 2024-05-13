CBSE Class 12 results: PM Modi congratulates students, says ‘immensely proud’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated students who passed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams. PM Modi with students, teachers and parents during his annual Pariksha pe Charcha in Delhi. (PTI)

In a post on X, Modi wrote that he is immensely proud of their accomplishment and relentless dedication.

“I am immensely proud of your accomplishment and your relentless dedication. I also acknowledge the efforts of your supportive families and dedicated educators, whose unwavering support has been crucial to this success,” Modi said. “All the best for the endeavours ahead.”

He also urged students who believe they could have achieved more in the exams to remember that this was just one milestone in their journey

“To the brilliant students who believe they could have achieved more in their Class XII exams—remember, this is just one milestone in your journey,” the prime minister wrote on X.

Modi added: “Your future holds limitless possibilities. Focus on what excites and drives you. Your unique talents will lead you to success and fulfilment. Keep pushing, keep pursuing!”

CBSE Class 12 exam result announced



On Monday, the CBSE declared the results for the Class 12 board exams. This year's overall pass percentage is 87.98% compared to 87.33% last year.

Officials said 91.52 per cent of girls cleared the exam, 6.40 percentage points higher than boys' pass percentage.

The number of 90% and 95% scorers also increased in comparison to last year. While the number of students scoring 90% and above marks in all subjects increased to 116145 this year from last year’s tally of 112838, those scoring 95% and above also rose from 22622 last year to 24068 this year.

The board attributed the marginal increase in the overall results to the changes made in examination patterns this year.

“This shows the students were well prepared for competency-based question papers as this year 40% competency-based questions were asked in the examinations,” the board said.