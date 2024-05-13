CBSE 12th Results 2024: Class 12 scores out on official website, here’s how to check and other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE Class 12 Results 2024 today. Students who appeared in the exams can check their results by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE updates CBSE 12th Results 2024: CBSE Class 12 results have been announced. Here's how to check to scores. (HT file image)

How to check CBSE Class 12 results:

Visit the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the Class 12 board result page.

Enter the required details on the log in page and submit.

Check your board exam result.

Download the page for future need.

Notably, an overall pass percentage of 87.98% pass percentage has been registered this year. Girls secured 91.52%, whereas boys have secured 85.12%. Girls have surpassed boys by 6.40%.

In terms of number of students, a total no of 1,62,1224 students appeared for the exams of which 1,42,6420 students passed.

The CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024, in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days across the country at various exam centres.

Meanwhile, candidates can also check their scores on DigiLocker as well. The steps mentioned below will guide students to check their results on DigiLocker: