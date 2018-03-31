CBSE leak: Student in Jharkhand got maths paper from Bihar day before exam

The Jharkhand police on Saturday said a student in the state’s Chatra district received the CBSE class 10 mathematics question paper on WhatsApp from a student in Bihar on March 27 – a day before the examination, a claim that questions the central government’s stand that the leak was possibly restricted only to the NCR region.

The police also claimed that at least two students from Bihar were involved in circulating the leaked paper in Jharkhand.

On Friday, after Anil Swarup, secretary, school education, human resource development (HRD) ministry, had said in New Delhi that preliminary investigations had revealed the leak of the Class 10 paper was restricted to Delhi, NCR, and Haryana, and that there was no evidence that it was a pan-India phenomenon.

“The question paper sent through WhatsApp was handwritten and had the questions in the same sequence as they appeared on the examination day,” Chatra superintendent of police Akhilesh B Verior said.

The student who received the question paper took the help of a mathematics teacher Amesh to solve it. Amesh works with a private coaching institute named Study Vision.

After solving the questions, Amesh and the two owners of the institute – Satish Pandey and Pankaj Singh — distributed the questions among other students for Rs. 500 to Rs. 5000. The trio has been arrested. At least nine students have been detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board here, police said.

Police have also seized handwritten documents in which Amesh, who goes by one name, had solved the questions.

“We have not been able to establish any Delhi link in the mathematics paper leak. The electronic surveillance, however, has established that two students from Bihar were involved in the transfer of the question papers to Jharkhand,” Verior said.

Pankaj Singh and Satish Pandey had also allegedly helped students cheat in science and social studies papers in Chatra, police said.

The duo allegedly asked students to click pictures of the questions and send them through WhatsApp from toilets of their exam centres, and they would send the answers as reply.

Rumour about Satish Pandey being an office bearer of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) are doing the rounds on social media. However, the ABVP has denied any association of Pandey with the student organization.

The police here swung into action after principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chatra lodged a complaint with the Sadar police station, alleging that some students had used unfair means with the help of a few unidentified persons.

A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) which unraveled the paper leak story so far in Chatra is still probing the matter.

On the day of the leak on Wednesday, the CBSE said 2.2 million students would have to reappear for Class 10 mathematics exams and Class 12 students for economics, a decision that had caused widespread anger and distress.

Amid the outrage over the leaks, the All India Parents Association on Friday said it would file a petition in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a court-monitored probe into the matter.