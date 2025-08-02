Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
CBSE regional director found dead at Chennai home; doctors confirm cardiac arrest

PTI |
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 07:31 pm IST

The deceased, identified as Mahesh D Dharmadhikari (57), was found unresponsive at his home on Friday.

The regional director of the Central Board of Secondary Education was found dead at his residence in Anna Nagar here, police said on Saturday.

CBSE regional director Mahesh Dharmadhikari was found dead at his Chennai home.(Representative image)
CBSE regional director Mahesh Dharmadhikari was found dead at his Chennai home.(Representative image)

The deceased, identified as Mahesh D Dharmadhikari (57), was found unresponsive at his home on Friday.

A senior police official said he had been living alone.

“Doctors have confirmed that he died due to cardiac arrest,” police said.

Dharmadhikari's family members, who reside in Pune, have been informed. His mortal remains will be handed over to them upon their arrival in Chennai, police added.

