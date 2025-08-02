CBSE regional director found dead at Chennai home; doctors confirm cardiac arrest

The regional director of the Central Board of Secondary Education was found dead at his residence in Anna Nagar here, police said on Saturday. CBSE regional director Mahesh Dharmadhikari was found dead at his Chennai home.(Representative image)

The deceased, identified as Mahesh D Dharmadhikari (57), was found unresponsive at his home on Friday.

A senior police official said he had been living alone.

“Doctors have confirmed that he died due to cardiac arrest,” police said.

Dharmadhikari's family members, who reside in Pune, have been informed. His mortal remains will be handed over to them upon their arrival in Chennai, police added.