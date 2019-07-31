CCD owner VG Siddhartha’s body found near Mangaluru river 2 days after he went missing

india

The body of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder VG Siddhartha was found from the banks of the Netravathi River in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Wednesday, two days after he went missing, police said.

The 60-year-old Siddhartha had gone missing on Monday evening from the road bridge between Ullal and Mangaluru over the river around 7pm, his driver Basavaraj Patil had told the police.

“Around 6am today we found a body in the Hoige Bazaar area and we are trying to confirm if it is Siddhartha. We have informed his family and we have also sent the body to Wenlock Hospital to complete formalities. Our investigation will continue,” Mangaluru’s commissioner of police Sandeep Patil said.

A fisherman had claimed to have seen a man likely to be Siddhartha jumping into the Netravathi river from the bridge on Monday evening, police had said on Tuesday.

Siddhartha left Bengaluru on Monday afternoon to Sakleshpur near Hassan, where he has a house and one of his coffee estates. He told Patil to drive towards Mangaluru after a short break at Sakleshpur to freshen-up.

Siddhartha is the elder son-in-law of senior BJP leader, SM Krishna, who was the external affairs minister in the UPA-2 government (2009-12) and state chief minister (1999-2004) when in the Congress.

