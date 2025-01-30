NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Security has cleared the procurement of ammunition worth almost ₹10,000 crore for the army’s indigenous Pinaka multi-launcher rocket system, in the latest boost for self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. CCS approves local ammunition procurement worth ₹ 10k crore

The ammunition cleared for the weapon system includes enhanced range rockets and area denial munitions, and the order will be split between Pune-based Munitions India Limited and Nagpur-based private firm Economic Explosives Limited, the officials said, asking not to be named.

The Pinaka rocket system was among the weapons and equipment displayed by the army at the 76th Republic Day parade, alongside T-90 tanks, BMP-II Sarath infantry combat vehicles, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the BM-21 Agnibaan multiple-barrel rocket launcher, and the Akash weapon system.

Munitions India Limited is one of the seven defence companies carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board in 2021 as part of the board’s corporatisation. The aim was to boost efficiency and competitiveness in the country’s defence manufacturing sector. The other companies created were Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, India Optel Limited, Troop Comforts Limited, Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited, Gliders India Limited and Yantra India Limited.

The development comes days after the defence ministry inked a ₹1,561-crore contract with Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), based at Avadi in Chennai, to equip the Indian Army with 47 T-72 bridge laying tanks for the faster movement of mechanised forces in the battle zone. The HVF is a unit of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited.

The country is eyeing a turnover of ₹1.75 lakh crore in the defence manufacturing sector in the financial year 2024-25.

Earlier in January, defence ministry signed a ₹2,960-crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited to equip the navy with medium-range surface-to-air missiles.

India has taken a raft of measures to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector during recent years. These include imposing phased import bans on different types of weapons, systems, ammunition, and critical sub-systems and components, creating a separate budget for buying locally made military hardware, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) from 49% to 74% and improving ease of doing business.