CCTV camera captured 2 accused dragging Kolkata gangrape survivor inside college: Report

A CCTV footage has come out showing the 24-year-old law student who was allegedly gangraped, being dragged from the gate to inside the premises of South Calcutta Law College by two accused, a report said, quoting Kolkata Police sources. Kolkata Police on Friday arrested three accused in connection with the gangrape. Among them, two are current students of the college while the third, Manojit Mishra, is an alumnus. (File)(Hindustan Times FILE )

The incident took place earlier last week on June 25 inside the college located in Kolkata’s Kasba area.

According to police, the woman, a student of South Calcutta Law College, was allegedly gangraped by two senior students and a former student inside the guard’s room on the college campus.

The video reportedly supports the survivor’s complaint in which she stated that the main accused, Manojit Mishra, had instructed two others to forcibly take her to the guard room, NDTV reported.

"The CCTV footage confirms the woman's allegations. It shows the movements of the three accused, the security guard, and the victim. We are currently examining the footage," a police officer told NDTV.

Kolkata Police on Friday arrested three accused in connection with the gangrape. Among them, two are current students of the college while the third, Manojit Mishra, is an alumnus.

The survivor filed a police complaint on June 26, a day after the incident.

She was ‘gangraped’ after turning down marriage proposal: Police

Kolkata Police suspect that the alleged gangrape of the law student may have been triggered by her rejection of a marriage proposal from the prime accused.

“The law college student was gang-raped as she turned down the marriage proposal of the main accused,” a police officer said. The woman had reportedly told the three accused that she was “happy” with her boyfriend and would not “cheat” him. Investigators are yet to confirm whether the attack was premeditated.

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the case — Manojit Mishra, Promit Mukherjee, Zaid Ahmed, and the college guard. Mishra is accused of raping the student, while the other two allegedly filmed the assault to blackmail her later.

Manojit Mishra is associated with the Trinamool Congress’s youth wing. However, the party has said this will not shield him from consequences. The case has sparked political tensions within the ruling party.

On Saturday, the survivor was taken to the college for a crime scene reconstruction. A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by an officer of assistant commissioner rank, is currently investigating the case. The survivor’s medical report has confirmed gangrape, citing evidence of forceful penetration, bite marks, and nail scratches.

Public outrage over the incident continues to mount, alongside political clashes between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP. Internal rifts have also emerged within the TMC, following controversial comments by party leaders.

MP Kalyan Banerjee sparked criticism with his remark: “If a friend rapes a friend, how can you ensure security? Will there be police in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)?”

MLA Madan Mitra appeared to echo a similar view, saying, “This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed, don't go; nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this incident wouldn't have happened.”

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, however, condemned these remarks. “Misogyny in India cuts across party lines,” she said. “What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them.”