CDS Rawat chopper crash: PM Modi chairs CCS meet, Rajnath, NSA in attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) wherein he was briefed about an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash leading to the death of chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Besides Modi, the meeting was attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

National security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, principal secretary to the Prime Minister PK Misra and cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba also attended the meeting.

Also read | CDS chopper crash turns spotlight on high-profile military air mishaps

Sources said the top cabinet brass observed two minutes of silence and expressed their condolences on the lives lost in the crash.

Earlier in the day, army chief general MM Naravane briefed the defence minister about the crash and related issues. Singh also paid a visit to the late CDS’ residence in Delhi and spoke to his daughter. He is likely to issue a statement on the crash in Parliament on Thursday.

Also read | CDS Bipin Rawat’s death: President, PM lead tributes to one of nation's bravest sons

The CDS was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington when the helicopter crashed near Coonoor. The Indian Air Force (IAF) said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)