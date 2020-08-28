e-paper
Home / India News / Ceasefire violations in J&K rose by 60 times since 2010: Home ministry in response to RTI query

Ceasefire violations in J&K rose by 60 times since 2010: Home ministry in response to RTI query

The ministry said since 2010, 11,572 ceasefire violations have been reported that have left 122 civilians and 118 security force personnel dead

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 13:19 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
BSF personnel patrol the fence at International Border at Suchetgarh about 30 km from Jammu.
BSF personnel patrol the fence at International Border at Suchetgarh about 30 km from Jammu. (HT file)
         

Pakistani troops have resorted to at least nine ceasefire violations daily over the last three years and left 119 people, including 63 civilians, dead along the 198-km long International border and 744-km de facto frontier, or the Line of Control (LoC), with Pakistan in Jammu & Kashmir, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

As many as 8,571 ceasefire violations have been reported between January 1, 2018, to July this year, the Union home ministry said in response to information activist Raman Sharma sought under the RTI Act.

The ministry said 308 civilians and 300 security force personnel have also been injured in firing and shelling from across the border during this time. It added compared to 2010, the ceasefire violations in 2019 increased by around 50 times and till July by 60 times. In 2010, 70 such incidents were reported. They went up to 3,479 in 2019. Until July this year, 2,952 ceasefire violations have been reported.

The ministry said since 2010, 11,572 ceasefire violations have been reported that have left 122 civilians and 118 security force personnel dead. It added 673 civilians and 594 security force personnel were also wounded in firing and shelling from across the border during this period.

In 2010, two civilians and five security force personnel were killed in 70 such incidents. The number ceasefire violations increased by around 50 times (3,479) in 2019 and left 18 civilians and 19 security personnel dead.

This year till July, 2,952 ceasefire violations have claimed lives of 15 civilians and eight security personnel.

