Celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence with HT’s special collector’s edition

Updated on Aug 14, 2022 05:53 PM IST
  • This August 15, to mark 75 years of Independence, we bring you exclusive articles from that issue in a special Collector’s Edition.
India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru with ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi.
ByHT News Desk

On August 15, 1947, as India awoke to life and freedom, Hindustan Times published a special issue to mark our tryst with destiny, with pieces from eminent thinkers of the time about the land they cherished and fought for, and the nation they wanted to help shape.

This August 15, to mark 75 years of Independence, we bring you exclusive articles from that issue in a special Collector’s Edition.

To download the Collector's Edition, click here.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

independence day indian independence day
