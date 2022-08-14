Celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence with HT’s special collector’s edition

On August 15, 1947, as India awoke to life and freedom, Hindustan Times published a special issue to mark our tryst with destiny, with pieces from eminent thinkers of the time about the land they cherished and fought for, and the nation they wanted to help shape.

This August 15, to mark 75 years of Independence, we bring you exclusive articles from that issue in a special Collector’s Edition.

To download the Collector's Edition, click here.

