Central depts, ministries move back to work from home as covid-19 rages

New Delhi: A number of central ministries and departments have reintroduced work-from-home for officials at the rank of undersecretary or below as cases of Covid-19 see a steep rise across the country, with the national capital being one of the worst-affected in the second wave, officials familiar with the developments said on Saturday.

Among the ministries and departments to bring back the roster system are home affairs, consumer affairs, information and broadcasting and higher education, the officials quoted above said. They, however, added that a pan-ministerial proposal was yet to be considered.

“As of now, departments and ministries are individually taking a call,” an official familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. “Some already have rolled out work from home for undersecretaries as they do not have individual cabins. Deputy secretaries and above, who have individual chambers will continue to come to work regularly.”

India recorded 1,496 deaths due to Covid-19 in a single day on Saturday, setting a new record for daily deaths as bodies poured into cremation and burial grounds, with health care infrastructure across the country overwhelmed by the caseload.

Last year, the government imposed a complete lockdown starting March-end and only allowed officials above the rank of joint secretaries to come to work. The proposal was revised to include officials of deputy secretary rank and above after April 20. The central government was also considering a work-from-home proposal that would allow officials to continue with their daily duties from home, as a matter of policy. It would have allowed officials to work from home for two days a week even after the pandemic’s peak subsided. The proposal has, however, gone into cold storage since amid concerns regarding the security of confidential files.

In its order, issued on April 15, the home ministry said that officers of the level of undersecretary or its equivalent will be allowed to work from home with their physical attendance being restricted to 50% of the overall strength. The rosters will be prepared by divisional or wing heads. “Individual wing heads can, however, call for more than 50% of physical attendance of any of the categories of officials in their wings, if required, on administrative grounds.”

Staggered timings for officials are also going to be brought back. Last year, the department of personnel and training implemented three phases of staggered timings. Officials of the MHA residing in containment zones will be exempt from coming to office. The order will stay in force until April 30, after which further instructions will be issued, the home ministry said in its memorandum.

The I&B ministry has charged directors/deputy secretaries to prepare a weekly roster to ensure 50% of group B and C employees attend office every day. They have also introduced staggered timings as of April 13. “With regard to the director/DS/US/equivalent officers a specific approval may be taken from the additional secretary for work from home, if necessary,” the ministry said in its order.

The ministry of consumer affairs, department of food and public distribution will also function at 50% strength for undersecretary-level officials with staggered timings. As far as section-level officers are concerned, the department has gone a step further and limited the staff to 33% per day. It has also decided to close the department canteen.

DoPT has already written to all ministries to ensure that employees over the age of 45 are encouraged to be vaccinated. There are concerns on part of officials as to the speed of transmission of the virus in the second wave. “Last year, there were fewer than 10,000 cases and we imposed a lockdown,” said a second central government official on the condition of anonymity. “This year, it’s nearly 2 lakh cases and offices are functioning as normal.”