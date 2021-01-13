Central government should withdraw farm laws now: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief and ex-chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav said here on Tuesday that as the Supreme Court had stayed implementation of the three agricultural laws till further orders, the BJP government should withdraw them.
“The farmers are on dharna demanding that the three agricultural laws should be withdrawn. The BJP government (at the Centre) didn’t accept the demand of the farmers. Now that the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the agricultural laws till further orders, the BJP government should withdraw them.”
To a query regarding AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s visit to Azamgarh, Akhilesh said, “The public of Azamgarh is Samajwadi family. Our relationship with Azamgarh is not new. When I was not even in politics, since then Azamgarh has a strong relationship with Samajwadis and Netaji (SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav). It is a very long relationship. Azamgarh’s public has always stood with Netaji and Samajwadis.”
He said that the BJP promised that it would double the income of the farmers. Now that farmers were demanding minimum support prices (MSP), it was the responsibility of the BJP government to provide MSP to the farmers so that their incomes double.
He said that public of Uttar Pradesh, including youths, farmers, and traders wanted to remove the BJP government.
He said, “Samajwadis are remembering Swami Vivekanand and the path shown by him. He spread the light of dharma in the world and also said that there was a lot of dharma on the soil of India. People here need roti [food] and employment. I think that the government which comes to power in UP should take a resolution to provide employment to youths and make serious efforts to end poverty.”
Asked about his comment on Covid-19 vaccination beginning January 16, Yadav said the government should tell when the poor people would be vaccinated for free.
Akhilesh later visited Jaunpur where he paid tributes to SP leader Parasnath Yadav who passed away in June last year.
Odisha BJP MP's free food scheme for needy in Bhubaneswar irks civic body
- Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
Publication of notice for interfaith marriage optional, rules Allahabad HC
- The court ruled that it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the marriage officer to publish or not to publish a notice.
For the first time in 7 months, no Covid-19 related death in Jammu and Kashmir
- The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
Chhattisgarh gets first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine
- A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
