Central, west and northwest India to receive fresh spell of rain

A wet spell is likely to begin over central, west and northwest India from Tuesday with the northern parts of the northwest likely to record heavy and widespread rains till Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon trough is currently lying south of its normal position and likely to run further south during the next 3-4 days. A cyclonic circulation is lying over north and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal on Monday, the weather department said.

It added that a shear zone was likely to persist over Peninsular India during the next 4-5 days and under the influence of these systems, enhanced rainfall activity including widespread and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls are very likely over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 3 days and reduce in intensity and distribution thereafter.

Under the influence of west-northwestward movement of the likely low pressure area or its remnant cyclonic circulation, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over south Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha and south Chhattisgarh till September 7 and north Marathwada, northcentral Maharashtra, north Konkan, Gujarat region till September 9. Extremely heavy rain is also likely over north Konkan, central Maharashtra and Gujarat region during the same period.

Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over most parts of northwest India with isolated heavy rain over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Punjab, Jammu region and east Rajasthan during September 7 and 9, the weather forecaster said.

