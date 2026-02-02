Centre accuses Sonam Wangchuk of inciting Bangladesh, Nepal-like Gen-Z stir in Ladakh

The Centre on Monday accused jailed Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk of trying to incite a Gen Z protest in Ladakh like Bangladesh and Nepal. Agitators hold posters and a candle during a protest by AAP over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (PTI File)

During a hearing in the Supreme Court on Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA), Solicitor General Tushar Mehta justified the educationist's detention under the law, saying what he did amounted to “secessionist” activities.

“I am ready to sacrifice my life. I will not bow down to take back the...what will happen if an FIR is registered against me...Bangladesh and Sri Lankan people have brought change,” Mehta quoted Wangchuk as having said, according to LiveLaw.

“These 3 words are enough for DM, you may use Gandhiji but what you want is a Nepal and Bangladesh like situation...he wants Ladakh to become like Nepal and Bangladesh!,” Mehta argued.

The senior government counsel said that Wangchuk had also talked about self-immolation by a seller that triggered the 2011 Arab Spring.

“This is what he wants the Gen-Z to do,” Mehta submitted before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B Varale is hearing a plea challenging the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the NSA. The matter will be taken up again on Tuesday.

What is the case? Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of Sonam Wangchuk, had submitted that the detention order was based on stale FIRs. It was further submitted that the detaining authority relied upon videos, portions of which were selectively extracted.

Sibal denied the allegations against Wangchuk of making any derogatory remarks against Hindu gods.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, which empowers governments to act preemptively against individuals deemed a threat to public order or national security. He was later shifted to Jodhpur.

Wangchuck's detention came two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence.